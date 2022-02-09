MGM Resorts International Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MGM Resorts International (MGM):

Earnings: $131.01 million in Q4 vs. -$447.61 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.23 in Q4 vs. -$0.92 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $3.06 billion in Q4 vs. $1.49 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.