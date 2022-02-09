MGM Resorts International Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on Feb. 9, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/events-and-presentations/

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International) with access code 1390920.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 with access code 6347172.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.