MGM

MGM Resorts International Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on February 12, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.mgmresorts.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International) with access code 1986729.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 with access code 10138294.

