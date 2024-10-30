MGM Resorts International Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $184.58 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $161.12 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $4.183 billion from $3.973 billion last year.

MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

