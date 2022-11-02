MGM Resorts International Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MGM Resorts International (MGM):

Earnings: -$576.83 million in Q3 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.45 in Q3 vs. $2.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of -$1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $3.42 billion in Q3 vs. $2.71 billion in the same period last year.

