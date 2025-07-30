MGM Resorts International Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $48.95 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $187.07 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $4.404 billion from $4.327 billion last year.

MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.95 Mln. vs. $187.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $4.404 Bln vs. $4.327 Bln last year.

