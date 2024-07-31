News & Insights

MGM Resorts International Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $187.072 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $200.796 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $4.327 billion from $3.942 billion last year.

MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $187.072 Mln. vs. $200.796 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.327 Bln vs. $3.942 Bln last year.

