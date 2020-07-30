Markets
MGM Resorts International Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.mgmresorts.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International) with access code 0425608.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 with access code 10146339.

