MGM Resorts International Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for MGM Resorts International (MGM):

Earnings: $466.81 million in Q1 vs. -$18.02 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MGM Resorts International reported adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $3.87 billion in Q1 vs. $2.85 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.