MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its quarterly results last week. Revenues came in at US$1.1b, missing analyst expectations by 13%. Statutory losses per share fell slightly short, coming in at US$1.08, 2.0% below what the analysts had predicted. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MGM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from MGM Resorts International's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$9.37b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 42% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The company is forecast to report a statutory loss of US$1.11 in 2021, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.77b and losses of US$1.02 per share in 2021. Overall it looks as though the analysts are negative in this update. Although sales forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$21.74, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on MGM Resorts International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$15.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting MGM Resorts International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 42% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 22% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect MGM Resorts International to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at MGM Resorts International. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that MGM Resorts International's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$21.74, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for MGM Resorts International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - MGM Resorts International has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.