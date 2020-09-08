Dividends
MGM Resorts International (MGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -98.46% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.52, the dividend yield is .03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGM was $23.52, representing a -32.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.64 and a 298.64% increase over the 52 week low of $5.90.

MGM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). MGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MGM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -580.52%, compared to an industry average of -14.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MGM as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)
  • First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD)
  • Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)
  • First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXD with an increase of 45.25% over the last 100 days. BJK has the highest percent weighting of MGM at 4.43%.

