MGM Resorts International (MGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.41, the dividend yield is .02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGM was $43.41, representing a -1.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.90 and a 196.32% increase over the 52 week low of $14.65.

MGM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). MGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.36. Zacks Investment Research reports MGM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 56.5%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BJK with an increase of 15.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGM at 5.11%.

