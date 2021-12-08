MGM Resorts International (MGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.74, the dividend yield is .02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGM was $42.74, representing a -16.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.17 and a 53.66% increase over the 52 week low of $27.81.

MGM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International (MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT). MGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports MGM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 78.17%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mgm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BJK with an decrease of -11.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGM at 6.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.