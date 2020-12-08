MGM Resorts International (MGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

MGM Resorts International (MGM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.83, the dividend yield is .03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGM was $29.83, representing a -13.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.64 and a 405.58% increase over the 52 week low of $5.90.

MGM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) and Marriott International (MAR). MGM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports MGM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -632.79%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BJK with an increase of 28.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGM at 4.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.