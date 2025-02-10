MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $MGM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ($MGM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,321,190,342 and earnings of $0.34 per share.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $MGM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH A. MEISTER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 172,000 shares for an estimated $6,308,319.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 435 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

