MGM Resorts International (BER:MGG) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 57.22

The average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International (BER:MGG) has been revised to 57.22 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 53.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.15 to a high of 70.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.83% from the latest reported closing price of 34.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1344 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGG is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 259,535K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 19,612K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,860K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGG by 11.68% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 9,697K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,486K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGG by 11.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,081K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGG by 11.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,195K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGG by 12.23% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,746K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,083K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGG by 9.60% over the last quarter.

