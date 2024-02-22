MGM Resorts International Achieves #65 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Cadence Design Systems

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) has taken over the #65 spot from Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of MGM Resorts International versus Cadence Design Systems Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (MGM plotted in blue; CDNS plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MGM vs. CDNS:

MGM is currently trading up about 0.8%, while CDNS is up about 5.9% midday Thursday.

