MGM Resorts International Achieves #65 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Cadence Design Systems

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) has taken over the #65 spot from Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of MGM Resorts International versus Cadence Design Systems Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (MGM plotted in blue; CDNS plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MGM vs. CDNS:
MGM is currently trading up about 0.8%, while CDNS is up about 5.9% midday Thursday.
Also see: BABS Videos
CMBS market cap history
KAI shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.