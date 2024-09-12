MGM Resorts Ink Power Purchase Deal With Escape Solar To Double Access To Clean Solar Electricity

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced Thursday the signing of a power purchase agreement with Escape Solar LLC that will more than double its access to clean solar electricity and boost its ambitious sustainability goals.

The agreement will help propel the Company closer to its goal of procuring 100% renewable electricity in North America by 2030. MGM Resorts currently uses solar power for 90% of the total daytime needs at 11 of its iconic Las Vegas Strip properties.

This visionary 25-year compact will amplify the Company's renewable energy capabilities and extend production to cover 100% of those properties' total daytime needs.

In addition, Escape Solar +'s battery storage will enable the extension of renewable power provided into the late afternoon and early evening hours to include uses such as exterior property lighting.

The Escape Solar + Storage project, which will be operated by Estuary Power, is slated for construction in Lincoln County, Nevada. It will combine a 115 megawatt (MW) solar facility with a state-of-the-art 100 MW/400 MWh battery storage system.

The facility will produce an amount of renewable electricity equivalent to the annual power usage of more than 28,000 average U.S. homes. Operations are expected to kick off in early 2026, marking a significant milestone in MGM Resorts' journey to sustainability leadership.

