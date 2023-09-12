News & Insights

MGM Resorts Hit By Cyberattack

September 12, 2023 — 10:44 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting certain of the company's systems. The company will continue to implement measures to secure its business operations and take additional steps as appropriate.

The company noted that it began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. It also notified law enforcement and is taking steps to protect its systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

