MGM Resorts Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

MGM Resorts International MGM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, after the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 36.2%.



MGM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 26.9%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of MGM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has decreased to 37 cents from 41 cents in the past seven days, which indicates a decline of 31.5% from 54 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $4.2 billion, indicating an increase of 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Let us look at how things might have shaped up in the quarter to be reported.

Factors Likely to Shape MGM Resorts’ Quarterly Results

MGM Resorts’ third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from continued strength across its international and digital segments, supported by steady contributions from its regional operations. MGM China likely remained a key growth driver, with robust premium mass visitation and rising market share contributing to top-line gains. The launch of the Alpha Club at MGM Macau and the addition of new suites at MGM Cotai are expected to have aided the company’s performance in the third quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues from MGM China is pegged at $1.06 billion compared with $929.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Digital momentum is likely to have aided the company’s top line in the third quarter. BetMGM’s focus on profitable player acquisition, improved engagement and operational efficiency, combined with the integration of Tipico’s U.S. technology platform, likely enhanced its performance. Internationally, MGM Digital’s expanding footprint in Europe and Brazil, alongside disciplined cost management, is expected to have aided MGM’s performance in the third quarter.



Meanwhile, the company’s regional operations likely maintained strong cash generation supported by enhanced gaming, hotel, and food and beverage performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues from regional operators is pegged at $953.7 million, compared with $952.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



However, ongoing room renovation disruptions at MGM Grand and softer midweek trends at value-oriented resorts likely weighed on profitability during the third quarter. Higher marketing and integration-related expenses tied to MGM Digital’s global expansion and elevated pre-opening costs from development projects may have added pressure to third-quarter margins.

What Our Model Says About MGM Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MGM Resorts this time. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. However, that is not the case here.



MGM’s Earnings ESP: MGM Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +6.92%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MGM’s Zacks Rank: The company currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.