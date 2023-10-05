News & Insights

MGM Resorts Estimates $100 Mln Loss From September Cyberattacks

October 05, 2023 — 09:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) disclosed in a regulatory filling that it estimates a negative impact from the cyber security issue in September of about $100 million to Adjusted Property EBITDAR for the Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional Operations, collectively.

The company said it has also incurred less than $10 million in one-time expenses in the third quarter related to the cybersecurity issue, which consisted of technology consulting services, legal fees and expenses of other third party advisors.

MGM Resorts determined that an unauthorized third party obtained personal information of some of its customers on September 11, 2023.

The affected information included name, contact information (such as phone number, email address, and postal address), gender, date of birth, and driver's license number. For a limited number of customers, Social Security number and/or passport number was also affected. The types of impacted information varied by individual, the company said in a statement.

The company does not believe customer passwords, bank account numbers, or payment card information was affected by the issue.

