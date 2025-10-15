MGM Resorts' BetMGM Delivers Q3 Growth, Raises 2025 Guidance

BetMGM, jointly owned by Entain plc and MGM Resorts International MGM, has provided a third-quarter 2025 business update and raised its full-year 2025 guidance. Shares of MGM rose 2.8% during trading hours yesterday and gained an additional 0.2% in after-hours trading.

BetMGM has reported continued strong year-to-date momentum across both Online Sports and iGaming in its third-quarter update. Net revenues came in at $667 million, reflecting a 23% year-over-year increase. Breaking down the performance, iGaming net revenues grew 21% year over year, while Online Sports gained 36%, highlighting robust customer engagement and market expansion. On the profitability side, adjusted EBITDA reached $41 million, representing a sharp turnaround of $57 million compared to the prior-year period.

The results underscore BetMGM’s ability to scale effectively while driving growth across both segments, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market. The updated outlook reflects continued strong momentum across both Online Sports and iGaming.

MGM now expects full-year net revenues of at least $2.75 billion, up from its previous expectations of $2.7 billion, and EBITDA of approximately $200 million, up from its previous expectations of $150 million.

Factors Supporting the Growth Momentum

MGM Resorts led a powerful, diversified portfolio consisting of Las Vegas Strip resorts, regional operations, MGM China and MGM Digital this year. The company is well-positioned to unlock substantial value, supported by near-term catalysts in BetMGM and Las Vegas operations, as well as mid- to long-term opportunities in MGM Digital and various domestic and international development projects.

BetMGM reported strong growth in monthly active users and player engagement. The segment remains focused on targeted player acquisition, retaining high-value players and optimizing lower-value segments, supported by recent platform enhancements that improve speed, performance and discoverability.

MGM's Share Price Performance

Shares of MGM have gained 14.5% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Gaming industry’s 34.5% growth. The company is positioned to generate sustainable earnings growth and strengthen its leadership in the global hospitality and gaming industry. However, high costs and remodel disruptions may impact the results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MGM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, MGM Resorts carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

