MGM

MGM Resorts beats Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue

May 01, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Doyinsola Oladipo for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International MGM.N on Monday reported $3.9 billion in first-quarter revenue which surpassed Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company rose 1.2% in trading after the bell.

"MGM Resorts is executing across all of its geographies and channels with record first quarter Las Vegas Strip Adjusted Property EBITDAR, consistently strong Regional Operations profit, MGM China's swift return to profitability," said MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle in a press release.

