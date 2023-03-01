MGM Resorts And BetMGM Announce 5-yr Contract Extension With British Columbia Lottery

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) and BetMGM announced a five-year contract extension with the British Columbia Lottery Corp. or BCLC and its gaming program, GameSense.

The agreement with British Columbia Lottery Corporation coincides with beginning of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, MGM said in a statement.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM provide all employees with comprehensive and research-based responsible gaming training throughout the year. This training empowers employees to proactively promote responsible play and address problem gambling concerns through GameSense.

The MGM Resorts responsible gaming employee training program recently expanded with more than 62,000 employees receiving GameSense training in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.