MGM (MGM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MGM Resorts (MGM) reported $4.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.56, the EPS surprise was -13.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Table Games Win : $399.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $379.31.

: $399.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $379.31. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Slots Win : $539.00 compared to the $565.09 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $539.00 compared to the $565.09 average estimate based on three analysts. Las Vegas Strip Resorts- Slots Win : 9.5% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.5% compared to the 9.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Slots Handle : $5,692.00 compared to the $6,032.79 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5,692.00 compared to the $6,032.79 average estimate based on three analysts. Las Vegas Strip Resorts- Table Games Win : 27.3% compared to the 23.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 27.3% compared to the 23.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Las Vegas Strip Resorts - Table Games Drop : $1,460.00 versus $1,548.66 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1,460.00 versus $1,548.66 estimated by three analysts on average. Main floor table games win - MGM China : $1,077.00 versus $1,074.35 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,077.00 versus $1,074.35 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Las Vegas Strip Resorts : $2.18 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

: $2.18 billion versus $2.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Revenues- Regional Operations : $917.91 million versus $894.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $917.91 million versus $894.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Revenues- MGM China : $1.12 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Revenues- MGM Digital : $182.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.28 million.

: $182.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.28 million. Revenues- Las Vegas Strip Resorts- Casino: $513 million versus $516.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

Here is how MGM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for MGM here>>>

Shares of MGM have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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