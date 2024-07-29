MGM (MGM) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that MGM Resorts (MGM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.18 billion, increasing 6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MGM metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts' to come in at $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- MGM China' will reach $969.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Total Regional Operations' will likely reach $920.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Las Vegas Strip Resorts' at $762.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $776.53 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- Total Regional Operations' will reach $283.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $293.77 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Property EBITDA- MGM China' reaching $268.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $209.39 million in the same quarter last year.



