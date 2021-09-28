MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.16, the dividend yield is 5.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGP was $40.16, representing a -7.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.19 and a 55.45% increase over the 52 week low of $25.84.

MGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.37. Zacks Investment Research reports MGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.28%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mgp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGP as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an decrease of -1.71% over the last 100 days. SRET has the highest percent weighting of MGP at 3.81%.

