MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.495 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.43% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGP was $32.74, representing a -4.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.35 and a 63.7% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

MGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). MGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports MGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.12%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

