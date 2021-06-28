MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.515 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.89, the dividend yield is 5.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGP was $36.89, representing a -1.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.64 and a 47.5% increase over the 52 week low of $25.01.

MGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports MGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.65%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.