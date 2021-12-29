MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.99, the dividend yield is 5.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGP was $39.99, representing a -7.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.19 and a 33.66% increase over the 52 week low of $29.92.

MGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports MGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.39%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mgp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGP as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRET with an decrease of -2.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGP at 3.96%.

