MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.488 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.78, the dividend yield is 6.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGP was $31.78, representing a -7.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.37 and a 178.04% increase over the 52 week low of $11.43.

MGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). MGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports MGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.72%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGP as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 18.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGP at 3.52%.

