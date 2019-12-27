MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.75, the dividend yield is 6.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MGP was $30.75, representing a -7.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.30 and a 19.93% increase over the 52 week low of $25.64.

MGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.75%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MGP as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 6.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MGP at 2.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.