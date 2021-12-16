Stocks
MGP

MGM Growth Properties Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 1%

Contributor
Pathikrit Bose TipRanks
Published

Entertainment and leisure resorts focused real estate investment trust MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, an increase of about 1% from the previous dividend of $0.520.

Following the news, shares of the company gained marginally to close at $37.57 on Wednesday.

The dividend will be paid on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

Dividend Yield

The company’s annual dividend of $2.1 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 5.6% based on Wednesday’s closing price.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Price Target

Recently, Macquarie analyst Jordan Bender downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy with a price target of $43, which implies upside potential of 14.5% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 3 unanimous Holds. The average MGM Growth Properties price target of $43 implies upside potential of 14.5% from current levels.

Smart Score

MGM Growth Properties scores a 9 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. Shares have gained about 15.4% over the past year.

Related News:
Bristol Myers Inks Licensing Agreement for IMA401 with Immatics
Pfizer Bags FDA Approval for XELJANZ
Luminar Technologies Announces $250M Share Repurchase Plan; Shares Jump

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MGP

Latest Stocks Videos

See more videos

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular