MGM expects cybersecurity issue to negatively impact third-quarter earnings

Credit: REUTERS/BRIDGET BENNETT

October 05, 2023 — 06:14 pm EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Oct 5 (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International MGM.N said on Thursday operational disruptions due to a cybersecurity issue in September are expected to have a negative impact on its third-quarter results.

The company, which runs more than 30 hotels and gaming venues globally including in Macau and Las Vegas, was targeted by a hacking group named Scattered Spider, Reuters had reported earlier, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

MGM estimates the cybersecurity incident to have a negative impact of about $100 million to adjusted property core profit for the Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Regional Operations, it said in a regulatory filing, sending its shares down close to 1% in trading after the bell.

The company said it also incurred a one-time expense of less than $10 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 due to the incident, but does not expect a material impact to its financial performance for the full year.

Last month, the Las Vegas-based company said its hotels and casinos were back to normal operations but certain services including digital keys and mobile check-ins were not available.

MGM forecast occupancy in October to be 93% compared with 94% in the prior-year period but expects a full rebound in November for the Las Vegas Strip Resorts.

The company said it is well-positioned to have a strong fourth quarter, with record results expected in November primarily driven by Formula 1.

