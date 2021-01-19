MGM Decides Not To Make Firm Offer For Entain - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it does not intend to submit a revised proposal and it will not make a firm offer for Entain plc. MGM said it will maintain a disciplined framework while evaluating a range of compelling strategic opportunities.

"BetMGM, our U.S. sports betting and online gaming venture with Entain, remains a key priority for the company as we continue to leverage our preeminent physical gaming, entertainment, and hospitality platform to expand digitally," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International.

