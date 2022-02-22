MGM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.77, changing hands as low as $42.57 per share. MGM Resorts International shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.14 per share, with $51.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.25. The MGM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

