MGM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.42, changing hands as high as $39.77 per share. MGM Resorts International shares are currently trading up about 14.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGM's low point in its 52 week range is $31.73 per share, with $48.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.97. The MGM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

