MGM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.85, changing hands as high as $44.18 per share. MGM Resorts International shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGM's low point in its 52 week range is $35.72 per share, with $51.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.55. The MGM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

