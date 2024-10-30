MGM China’s Q3 Results Highlight US GAAP Differences

MGM China Holdings (HK:2282) has released an update.

MGM China Holdings has announced the third quarter unaudited financial results released by its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International. The results, prepared under US GAAP, include financial information about MGM China but differ from the company’s own IFRS-prepared results. Investors are advised that MGM China’s financial outcomes may not align with those in the release.

