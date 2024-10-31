MGM China upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research

Seaport Research analyst Vitaly Umansky upgraded MGM China (MCHVF) to Buy from Neutral with a HK$14.75 price target The firm cites the stock’s “cheap valuation” for the upgrade, saying MGM China’s share loss expectations are now fully baked in. The analyst sees continued return of capital via growing dividends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MCHVF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.