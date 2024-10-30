News & Insights

MGM China Updates on MGM Resorts’ Financial Report

October 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

MGM China Holdings (HK:2282) has released an update.

MGM China Holdings has announced that its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, released its unaudited quarterly report for the third quarter of 2024. The report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, provides financial insights into MGM China’s operations. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the financial information has not been audited.

