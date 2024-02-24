MGM China Holdings (SEHK:2282) Price Target Increased by 11.28% to 15.33

The average one-year price target for MGM China Holdings (SEHK:2282) has been revised to 15.33 / share. This is an increase of 11.28% from the prior estimate of 13.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.03 to a high of 17.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.03% from the latest reported closing price of 12.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM China Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2282 is 0.40%, an increase of 21.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 156,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 52,132K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2282 by 17.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 32,026K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 27,294K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CGGO - Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Share Class holds 11,693K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares, representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2282 by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,124K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,926K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2282 by 5.66% over the last quarter.

