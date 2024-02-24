MGM China Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (MCHVY) Price Target Increased by 45.90% to 19.20

The average one-year price target for MGM China Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MCHVY) has been revised to 19.20 / share. This is an increase of 45.90% from the prior estimate of 13.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.73 to a high of 20.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.77% from the latest reported closing price of 18.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM China Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCHVY is 0.40%, an increase of 21.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.72% to 156,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 52,132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHVY by 17.49% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 32,026K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 27,294K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CGGO - Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Share Class holds 11,693K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares, representing an increase of 29.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHVY by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,926K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHVY by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.