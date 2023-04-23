MGM China Holdings (HKEX:2282) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 11.93

The average one-year price target for MGM China Holdings (HKEX:2282) has been revised to 11.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 11.31 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.09% from the latest reported closing price of 10.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM China Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2282 is 0.24%, an increase of 139.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 218,150K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 104,350K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 54,589K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,773K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,749K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2282 by 168.02% over the last quarter.

CGGO - Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Share Class holds 9,571K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,988K shares, representing an increase of 47.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2282 by 28.44% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 6,632K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

