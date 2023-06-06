News & Insights

US Markets
MGM

MGM CEO says convention bookings are as strong as ever

June 06, 2023 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Doyinsola Oladipo for Reuters ->

By Doyinsola Oladipo

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Convention bookings are as strong as they have ever been, MGM Resorts International MGM.N CEO Bill Hornbuckle told an investor conference on Tuesday, even though economic growth has dimmed due to high inflation.

Hornbuckle, speaking at the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, said the company has more bookings lined up between now and November than in the company's history.

(Reporting By Doyinsola Oladipo)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.