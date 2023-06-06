MGM CEO says convention bookings are as strong as ever

By Doyinsola Oladipo

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Convention bookings are as strong as they have ever been, MGM Resorts International MGM.N CEO Bill Hornbuckle told an investor conference on Tuesday, even though economic growth has dimmed due to high inflation.

Hornbuckle, speaking at the NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, said the company has more bookings lined up between now and November than in the company's history.

(Reporting By Doyinsola Oladipo)

