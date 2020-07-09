MGM and the Denver Broncos Give NFL Fans an Official Sportsbook at the Stadium

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today that its BetMGM mobile betting app has reached a multiyear agreement with the NFL's Denver Broncos to place a BetMGM lounge inside the team's Empower Field at Mile High. The casino operator plans to enhance the on-site sportsbook experience with VIP travel packages and benefits using the casino's loyalty program, M life Rewards.

The partnership is an indicator of how online sports-betting providers look to differentiate themselves against growing competition. The BetMGM app, launched in March, is a joint venture between MGM and GVC Holdings (OTC: GMVHF). Competitors in the field include DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and a new betting app to be launched by Barstool in September, according to Barstool CEO Erika Nardini. Her company recently partnered with regional casino operator Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) in a $450 million deal.

Image source: Getty Images.

MGM's partnership with the Broncos also includes a free-to-play mobile game, promotions and advertising inside the stadium, and digital marketing assets. Matt Prevost, BetMGM's chief marketing officer, said, "This partnership with the Broncos allows us to showcase not only a premier BetMGM sports betting and gaming platform, but also the world-class entertainment experiences delivered by MGM Resorts."

The in-stadium lounge will be open to fans at least 21 years old, and will include a full-service premium bar, luxury lounge, current betting odds, and service assistance with the BetMGM mobile app. There will be additional in-stadium promotions announced at a future date, the company said.

10 stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MGM Resorts International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.