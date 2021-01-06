Markets
MGM : Halkyard To Become CFO For Global Gaming, Hospitality And Entertainment Organization

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) said that Jonathan Halkyard will become Chief Financial Officer for the global gaming, hospitality and entertainment organization.

Halkyard is a senior corporate executive who spent 13 years in leadership roles at Caesars Entertainment and was more recently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Extended Stay America Inc. and ESH Hospitality. He will report to Bill Hornbuckle, President and CEO, and succeeds Corey Sanders, who was recently appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

