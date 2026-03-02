MGK vs. QQQ: Here's How to Tell Which Popular Growth ETF Is Right for You

Key Points

MGK charges a much lower expense ratio than QQQ, but it has also slightly lagged on recent performance.

MGK leans even further into technology stocks, with a higher concentration in its top holdings.

Both funds have similar risk profiles and sector tilts, though QQQ is much larger and more liquid.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF ›

The Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) both track large-cap U.S. growth stocks, appealing to those seeking exposure to industry giants and the tech sector.

This comparison examines their costs, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which fund may better fit specific goals.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric QQQ MGK Issuer Invesco Vanguard Expense ratio 0.18% 0.05% 1-yr return (as of March 2, 2026) 19.65% 14.69% Dividend yield 0.45% 0.36% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.18 1.17 AUM $412 billion $32 billion

MGK is considerably more affordable on fees with its lower expense ratio, though QQQ has a slight edge on income with a higher dividend yield. For investors prioritizing cost, MGK may appeal.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric QQQ MGK Max drawdown (5 y) -35.12% -36.02% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,879 $1,869

What's inside

MGK tracks a basket of 60 mega-cap U.S. growth stocks, with the largest weightings in technology (54%), communication services (18%), and consumer cyclical (14%).

Its top holdings — Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft — make up over a third of the portfolio, reflecting a strong tilt toward tech giants. There are no leverage, ESG, or currency hedging quirks.

QQQ, in contrast, holds 101 stocks from the NASDAQ-100 Index, also dominated by technology (51%), communication services (17%), and consumer cyclical (13%). Its top three holdings are the same as those of MGK, but at slightly smaller weightings.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

QQQ and MGK both provide access to growth stocks, but they offer slightly different approaches. While QQQ focuses on large-cap growth stocks, MGK focuses on a smaller basket of mega-cap stocks.

Mega-caps are generally defined as stocks with a market cap of at least $200 billion, which is significantly larger than the $10 billion baseline for large-cap stocks.

MGK is more concentrated than QQQ, which can result in greater risk and reward. While the funds share the same top three holdings, those stocks make up 34.8% of MGK’s portfolio compared to 22.4% for QQQ. This heavier tilt toward tech giants can leader to more volatility for MGK during downturns, but it may also outperform QQQ when those particular companies are thriving.

Fees are also a factor to consider, as QQQ’s expense ratio is more than three times higher than MGK’s. While it may not make a meaningful difference for some investors, those with larger account balances can expect to pay far more per year with QQQ.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.