MGK vs. IWO: Which Growth ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors in 2026?

Key Points

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) offers a significantly lower expense ratio than iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO).

IWO has delivered higher total returns over the last 12 months but has also experienced more price volatility.

MGK is concentrated in massive technology firms, while IWO focuses on smaller companies with high growth potential.

10 stocks we like better than iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ›

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) provides lower-cost exposure to established company giants, while the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) offers a more expensive path to high-potential small-cap firms.

Growth-focused investors often debate whether to prioritize the massive, proven earnings of megacaps or the more nimble growth potential of small caps. This comparison examines the performance, cost, and composition of two popular ETFs that capture these distinct market segments.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MGK IWO Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.05% 0.24% 1-year return (as of June 12, 2026) 23.04% 36.25% Dividend yield 0.31% 0.40% Beta 1.23 1.46 AUM $35.0 billion $14.7 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

MGK is the less expensive option for long-term holders with its 0.05% expense ratio, compared to IWO’s 0.24%. IWO provides a slightly higher dividend yield of 0.40%, compared to MGK’s 0.30%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MGK IWO Max drawdown (5 yr) (36.02%) (42.02%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,951 $1,239

What's inside

The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:IWO) targets smaller companies showing strong growth characteristics, holding more than 1,000 positions. Its largest sector allocations are Technology at 26%, Industrials at 23%, and Healthcare at 22%. Its largest positions include Bloom Energy Class A (NYSE:BE) at 3.5%, Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) at 2.1%, and Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) at 1.4%. The fund launched in 2000 and pays a 0.40% dividend yield.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) provides exposure to 59 mega-cap holdings and tracks the CRSP U.S. Mega Cap Growth Index. The portfolio’s largest sector weightings include Technology at 56%, Communication Services at 18%, and Consumer Cyclical at 13%. Its top holdings include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.8%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 11.8%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.7%. The fund launched in 2007 and pays a 0.31% dividend yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means for Investors

Choosing between MGK and IWO ultimately comes down to how much volatility you can handle -- and where you think the next phase of growth will take place.

MGK is built around companies that have defined the current bull market, such as Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. These are businesses with dominant market positions, deep cash flows, and the resources to invest heavily in the AI infrastructure build-out that continues to drive the tech sector forward. At just 0.05% in annual expenses, you're getting exposure to that growth story at an exceptionally low cost -- a meaningful advantage for long-term, buy-and-hold investors who don't want fees eating into their returns. The tradeoff is concentration: more than half the fund sits in tech, which means you're heavily exposed to sentiment shifts around that one sector.

IWO, on the other hand, is a bet on smaller companies with, arguably, more room to grow. Small-cap growth stocks tend to be more economically sensitive -- they can surge when conditions are favorable and sell off hard when uncertainty creeps in. Though it also has a large technology allocation, the fund's heavier exposure to industrials and healthcare gives it a different return profile than MGK. For investors who believe that more nimble, under-the-radar companies are better positioned to outperform in the years ahead, IWO offers that opportunity. Just be aware that the fund’s 0.24% expense ratio and higher beta mean you're paying more to take on more risk.

For most long-term investors, the simpler, cheaper, and less volatile option points toward MGK -- particularly those who want tech-driven AI exposure at the core of their growth portfolio. IWO may appeal more to investors with a longer time horizon, a higher risk tolerance, and a specific thesis on small-cap outperformance.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple, Nvidia, and Sterling Infrastructure and has the following options: long January 2027 $125 calls on Nvidia and short January 2027 $125 puts on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bloom Energy, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Sterling Infrastructure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.