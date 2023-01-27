MGK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MGK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $190.00, changing hands as high as $190.84 per share. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MGK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MGK's low point in its 52 week range is $165.90 per share, with $243.1199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.32.

